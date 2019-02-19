RAW Superstars Were Reportedly Surprised By NXT Debuts, And Some Were Dismayed

WWE

If you were surprised and confused about Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Ricochet, and Aleister Black suddenly debuting on Raw last night, it seems you’re not alone. According to Ringside News, nobody backstage knew that was going to happen. It was apparently not planned in advance, to the degree of not even being discussed with the roster the night before at Elimination Chamber. All of the planning for how to incorporate the NXT guys into the show and who they would work with seems to have been done on the day.