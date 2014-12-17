Raw’s Rating Fell To A Near Record Low This Week And An Embarrassing TLC Could Be To Blame

#Christmas #WWE Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
12.17.14 114 Comments

The WWE main roster has been in turmoil as of late, and more and more people are changing the channel. Vince McMahon is throwing his roster under the bus for not being ambitious enough, Raw and Smackdown are being blown away by developmental, and animosity is brewing between the old guard and the new.

WWE’s TLC(S) pay-per-view was a convoluted, retreaded mess, and Raw suffered for it. Monday’s edition of WWE’s flagship show hit its lowest rating since 2012, and the lowest rating for a non-holiday episode in almost 20 years. Open your eyes, somebody.

Via The Observer:

Raw did 3.51 million viewers last night, the lowest rating for the show since a Christmas Eve show in 2012. It was the lowest non-holiday audience for Raw since December 3, 2012, a show that did 3.43 million viewers, and one of the lowest rated non-holiday episodes since 1997.

The number can’t be attributed to the NFL, since the game did 11.07 million viewers, a below average number. Plus it was the day after a PPV show, when the audience, in particular for the first hour, should be way up.

This was a reflection of declining interest in the product.

The three hours were:

8 p.m. 3.70 million viewers

9 p.m. 3.48 million viewers

10 p.m. 3.39 million viewers

Maybe people couldn’t watch because their televisions were exploding?

It’d be foolish of me to say “here’s exactly what you need to do to succeed, multi-million-dollar publicly traded primetime television wrestling company,” but it’d be more foolish of me to smile and clap my hands and say everything’s fine. No matter what the answer is, somebody needs to locate and utilize the damn answer. WWE’s foundation is thriving and their talent base is unimaginable, but no amount of celebrity guest hosts and Flintstones crossovers is gonna make people tune in. Maybe try making the show good, and not thinking so little of your audience that you can do whatever you want and count on them to forget it?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Christmas#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSChristmasTELEVISION RATINGSTV RATINGSUSA NETWORKWWEWWE RAWWWE TLCWWE TLC 2014

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP