Raw’s Rating Fell To A Near Record Low This Week And An Embarrassing TLC Could Be To Blame

The WWE main roster has been in turmoil as of late, and more and more people are changing the channel. Vince McMahon is throwing his roster under the bus for not being ambitious enough, Raw and Smackdown are being blown away by developmental, and animosity is brewing between the old guard and the new.
WWE’s TLC(S) pay-per-view was a convoluted, retreaded mess, and Raw suffered for it. Monday’s edition of WWE’s flagship show hit its lowest rating since 2012, and the lowest rating for a non-holiday episode in almost 20 years. Open your eyes, somebody.
Via The Observer:
Raw did 3.51 million viewers last night, the lowest rating for the show since a Christmas Eve show in 2012. It was the lowest non-holiday audience for Raw since December 3, 2012, a show that did 3.43 million viewers, and one of the lowest rated non-holiday episodes since 1997.
The number can’t be attributed to the NFL, since the game did 11.07 million viewers, a below average number. Plus it was the day after a PPV show, when the audience, in particular for the first hour, should be way up.
This was a reflection of declining interest in the product.
The three hours were:
8 p.m. 3.70 million viewers
9 p.m. 3.48 million viewers
10 p.m. 3.39 million viewers
Maybe people couldn’t watch because their televisions were exploding?
It’d be foolish of me to say “here’s exactly what you need to do to succeed, multi-million-dollar publicly traded primetime television wrestling company,” but it’d be more foolish of me to smile and clap my hands and say everything’s fine. No matter what the answer is, somebody needs to locate and utilize the damn answer. WWE’s foundation is thriving and their talent base is unimaginable, but no amount of celebrity guest hosts and Flintstones crossovers is gonna make people tune in. Maybe try making the show good, and not thinking so little of your audience that you can do whatever you want and count on them to forget it?
All snark aside for the moment, I really think the issue is that they treat most of these episodes as repeats, so the audience treats them that way as well. It feels like the WWE creative structure has basically decided that only a certain of sows, or time frames of shows (January-April; July-August) matter and only on them do things of consequence happen.
The “smart” audience knows this, and generally avoids these shows. The causal audience knows that unless it is “Wrestlemaina Time” nothign is happening they need to pay attention to, and they avoid them. So WWE has fallen into that track too.
I am also curious if this is also reflective of changing viewing habits of television in general. I know that is a constant scapegoat for everyone the last few years when ratings decline, but it could be another thing here as well.
All very good points.
To your point about the shows being repeats it even happens within the show. When I DVR episodes of Raw, I fast-forward through all the commercials (obviously) but also all the ridiculous “Moments Ago” moments, and the incessant recaps of shit that happened the week or on Smackdown and the show is about 70 minutes long.
Two or three weeks ago, they had Nikki Bella come out, full entrance, then, when she got to the ring, they played a recap from the previous week, where Aj’s music played, she came out, got a distraction roll up in like 30 seconds and her music played again. Then, Aj’s music was heard a third time in less than a minute since she came out live for her match that night. There’s no way anyone in charge can think this was an effective use of time.
I know this is preaching to the choir but they really need to cut Raw back to 2 hours. They have no idea how to fill 3 hours and most of the time it’s just them farting around. Why keep watching when EVERYTHING is recapped ad nauseam?
If I miss Raw and forget to DVR it, I will watch a condensed 90 minute version on Hulu+ and it actually makes it worth watching…kind of. It cuts A LOT of filler out of there
I am actually pro-three hour RAW, because I grew up watching Nitro know how to at least keep those three hours exciting so I don’t really believe in the burnout effect (or at least it’s never applied to me), but they probably should cut a deal with USA at this point: post-PPV and go-homes are three hours, and the RAWs in between are two.
It’d pop the three-hour shows a little, because those shows have NO EXCUSE to not be able to appropriately fill the three hours, and the two-hour shows don’t have to stretch as much. In exchange, run three or four more live SDs on USA, if that actually does work as a ratings draw.
They should devote the first hour strictly to lower card talent (New Day, Ryder, etc.) WRESTLING (No promos, no recaps, just wrestling for the sake of wrestling) and thenthe second two hours with the upper card WRESTLING (some promos here and there would be fine).
They should also make the first hour or maybe two PG and then hour three TV14 (we’re really okay with John Cena being in the second hour only), this way they can experiment with whether or not they should return to the TV14 model for ratings.
I totally think that they’re making a huge mistake by not going to a TV14 level for WWEN exclusive stuff. It never really made sense that the PPVs would be PG.
Mattel and Stephanie’s desire to present a “family show” and blah blah blah, anything that they can do to de-homogenize their product is a good idea.
Scary correlation. Apparently the ratings have been on a downward trend since the Authority left. STEPH AND TRIPLE H EQUAL BUYS
My brain hurts about stuff like this because I get mad at the same time as Triple H and Vince in their office shrugging their shoulders and saying, “Clearly we are the big draw of the WWE” and also about this hypothetical fan with a Nielson Box that tolerated everything until, “Triple H is gone? Ugh. I don’t even wanna watch if I can’t see THE GAME OWNING ASSES!!!11!!!!1”
Honestly I’d say it corresponds with Lesnar being given the championship and not having to defend it or even show up. I mean when the belt is not on the line at the PPV, the champ only shows up randomly and you’ve had what two or three PPV’s where the premiere prize isn’t a stake for the main event it feels like a nothing event.
I mean the show is in a holding pattern until they finally put Lesnar/Cena 2 on and the writing clearly shows that.
Well, this was the last cohesive story they had. They busted the Authority and had nothing to take its place.
You mean Lesnar/Cena 3
You mean Lesnar/Cena 4….don’t forget Cena was the first opponent for Lesnar when he returned.
They were right, the place is falling apart without them.
“Ugh. I don’t even wanna watch if I can’t see THE GAME OWNING ASSES!!!11!!!!1″”
No, the Authority provided a structure that helped move storylines forward. Now, there’s nothing.
I’m still just fascinated by their planning. They rewrite things up until show time. Are they planned out to Rumble? To Mania? What if they put together a 3 month plan, wrote Raw scripts on Sunday and stuck with it. What’s the worst that could happen?
The audience craps all over it and they leave a bad taste in the fans mouth as they force them to work through a particularly awful storyline.
The fluidity of wrestling’s ability to move storylines based on crow reactions is a definitive positive in their favor. Now why they don’t do it more, I don’t know….
I think it would be way smarter (more smart) to write something in advance. Think of where the stories going ahead of time. If it’s not getting the right response THEN switch it up. Seems simple but ya know multi-million dollar company or whatever. Sure there’s a lot of behind the scenes we’re not exactly hip to
But I think if you have a 3 month plan (just an example to get to the major PPVs), you’d have a number of potential story lines and if the Matadors/Usos storyline is getting shat upon, the lower the focus on that and increase focus on Mizdow/Shamus feud. The weekly script would allow the on the fly adjustments but we’d still know at Rumble THIS is where we want to be.
Kinda what Chong said. It’s a live show, so having a long-term plan isn’t going to kill them. At the bare minimum, a sensible approach to writing would have all their major story lines for the next major PPV arc sketched out before the current one is over. You spend Wednesday through Saturday writing out the detailed cards for the week’s programming, you get everything set in on Sunday at the latest, and you have a full day to get all your performers on the right page before you go live with a THOUGHT-THROUGH show. You shoot Raw and Smackdown on Monday and Tuesday, you gauge audience reaction, and you go back to writing.
It’s not out of the question to write on a more improvisational basis, but if you’re going to do that you need to have a level of faith in your performers that WWE clearly doesn’t have.
I always read that years ago that would plan out Wrestlemania a year in advance and work backwards from that. Now I don’t know if they need to go that far ahead but at least some sort of future idea would be a good start.
I think the problem is they have 3 month, 6 month and 12 month plans. They know exactly what they want to do at Summerslam, Wrestlemania, Royal Rumble, etc. They just have ZERO idea of what to do between the big PPVs.
The only way to get ratings up is more Cena
The ratings for a couple weeks ago showed a spike between the first and second hour. The top of the second hour? Wyatt promo against Ambrose. All the additional second hour viewers left by the third hour– and then some. Third hour was heavy on Cena and Show.
Question: how often does this happen? How often does the show gain viewers between hours 1 and 2 (and 2 and 3) and what the hell is their analytics department doing?
This is the same company that promoted a PPV around Rock being there to wrestle and blamed the low buyrate on Miz and R-Truth.
Yeah, obviously dirt sheet reports should be taken with a grain of salt, but it seems that WWE tries to create its own narrative with ratings. Like good ratings are obviously Cena, HHH etc. doing, but bad ratings are about Miz, Ryder, Punk etc,
They need to figure out that it isn’t 1975, people aren’t filling arenas/watching TV just to see one guy appear.
Or what about when they blamed Summerslam a couple years ago having lower than expected buys on Daniel Bryan? On essentially a two match show (that match and Punk/Lesnar)
They will do whatever it takes to justify their mentality that guys people want to cheer for and be successful are causing the company to not show results. It’s INSANE.
*last year’s Summerslam.
God, I need to sleep
So…whats the over/under on a Sting appearance next week?
Zero. But The Vigilante Sting…maybe.
It is shocking to me that they can air a special that indicates that the company were “insulting the audience’s intelligence” in the early-mid 90’s at the same time that they put on a PPV where the main event is decided by exploding electronics.
*company was*
I also raised an eyebrow or two when Monday Night War declared how terrible Thunder was because no stars were on it and Smackdown was great because all the top stars showed up. Maybe pay attention to your own history that YOU wrote because Smackdown has been a Thunder-esque garbage dump where nothing happens and no one important shows up consistently for at least 3 years now.
@Bad News Burke I have been watching Monday Night War, and it baffles me that they are doing a lot of things that WCW did that they claim was part of WCW’s downfall. Thunder and Smackdown similarities, commentators not caring about what’s going on in the ring, focusing on the one major star, etc. You KNOW why WCW went under, why are you doing the same things they’re doing?
There is an article I read that completely laid out why WWE right now is WCW in the final years. The biggest problem is the politicking that goes on. Triple H wants to push these guys, but Vince doesn’t. Vince thinks that the old guard is the only thing bringing in money, Triple H knows how to fix it because he was there when they did it before. John Cena has creative control even when it’s not in his contract because how much money he makes the company, so he won’t put over new talent. (sound familiar? *coughHOGANNASHcough* Here is the article if you want to read it. [whatculture.com]
It’s as if people aren’t interested in watching three hour shows in which nothing of consequence happens. WHO KNEW!?
This. If the same thing happens four weeks in a row, with no development, what reason is there to watch. Imagine if scripted dramas did stuff like this. Would anyone watch? No. It amazes me that WWE considers themselves entertainment, yet their plot development and content, even at a basic level is unlike anything else on TV.
“their plot development and content, even at a basic level is unlike anything else on TV.”
Something tells me that they would consider that a compliment even though it obviously is not.
It’s sad when my wife’s soap operas tell better stories with more consistency than the WWE main roster.
These ratings aren’t making Roman Reigns look strong.
One of my main issues with RAW is the announcers – they are absolutely terrible. They talk about almost everything but the wrestlers, do nothing to promote the storylines or characters, and insult your intelligence by just listening to them.
A good announce team can make a mediocre match or storyline more interesting, and can simultaneously entertain and enlighten you.
It is a relatively simple formula:
Good talent + good characters + good stories + good announcers.
They currently lack two of the four.
This is by design apparently. They’re told to hype the bigger storylines and shill products. That’s basically what they’re told to do.
Good announcers could do both of those things and still have time to talk about the action in the ring, help tell the story, and promote the characters.
When was the last time they even mentioned a wrestling move that wasn’t the finisher or some gimmicky name?
Dude, you’re preaching to the choir, I’m just saying from what I’ve heard, they’re doing what they’ve been told to do.
That’s where NXT blows them out of the water. Again. They have a revolving announce team that even when they don’t do well on announcing (I’m looking at you Jason Albert), it’s still better than Raw. You have the solid base of Rich Brennan on play-by-play. Then you have Renee Young that can be both heel and face color playing well off of Alex Riley and more than likely good off of Corey Graves. Jason Albert should just go back to being a trainer because he is the only really weak link.
@Baltimore Dan, Its not really Kings fault. JBL is so terrible he provides nothing to the team. Cole always just states the obvious and oversells the quality of the matches. I never realized how good JR was.
Honestly. I stopped watching weeks ago Brandon’s articles are more entertaining. When I dont get bombarded with multiple “worst” points for a few consecutive weeks, Ill know to watch again.
Soap operas get away with treading water. The video game booking must stop. A feud should not be the same people fighting week after week. Someone at NXT knows how to do it
Especially not with a majority of the roster sitting in the locker room doing nothing. Instead of featuring a Rollins or Cena spot every week, shift it to every OTHER week, then spend the off-weeks developing different storylines/characters.
But they’re so afraid that people are going to miss out on something or not pay attention that they replay every story beat every single show (and usually several times PER SHOW) rather than focusing on making them memorable for being…you know…good.
Vince is working with the Irish.
Maybe don’t start every single episode with 30 minutes of people standing around talking into microphones. Even Jerry Springer knows you’ve got to get to some action before the three minute mark. Maybe have the writers, directors and especially the announce team spend a few days watching TV to get an idea of how a damned TV show actually works.
They blacklisted the one guy in the entire business who understands this because he’s a Noo Yawk blowhard.
Somehow, this is Mizdow’s fault, right?
YOU SHUT YOUR WHORE MOUTH!
No. It’s that “Swiss” guy’s fault.
WWE has been doing farm work for half a season. It is time to open up the barn and shoot that little girl Zombie.
I’m shocked that the WWE is struggling. You’d think giving us Miz/Mizdow vs. The Uso’s 3 times a week for 5 straight weeks and would bring in the ratings. Maybe they need more promos where Cena tells everyone the future can wait because he isn’t going anywhere.
Is there a way we can blame this on Vince Russo?
Yes. Because he got us used to somewhat competent, even if it was juvenile, storylines back in the late 90’s. He gave everyone a story. Even if they were shit, everyone got a story and when one stuck, they ran with it. Now, Cena gets a story and everyone else can go fuck themselves.
I am not excusing for that crapshoot they called a show, but the semifinals for fantasy on mnf could factor in a large part as well. You have Brees,Graham,stills, Ingram, alshon, forte and cutler all in that match up and all are highly owned in leagues… but that being said, the game was garbage too and i ended up watching Justified on amazon instant with the gamecast on my tablet and fast forwarding through raw.
MNF had below average numbers.
So ratings are plummeting, but in the eyes of the networks/advertisers etc, are those still strong numbers? In other words – is there anything to worry about and is this bad enough for Vince and co. to panic?
irrelevant really because “near record low numbers” is still a catastrophe.
Clearly, they need another DX run against the NWO, only until they join forces when ECW invades and takes away the Rock’s strudel. *glass smash*
But what about Kane debuting again against the Undertaker?
@Seth Ollmonds – “Is that ‘American Bad Ass’?!”
I feel like they should go back to the brand split. Let Cena make dick jokes and bury everyone on Raw, but at least let the internet darlings wrestle and be great on Smackdown.
So what you’re saying is go back to the mid-2000’s when Heyman ran Smackdown? Couldn’t agree more.
IMO, it’s the older viewers that are turning off. The ones that are fed up with having their intelligence insulted.
I turned off TLC after the announcers wouldn’t STFU about Ziggler/Harper being the greatest ladder match ever, because I couldn’t take the phoniness anymore. It’s embarassing and insulting.
I then turned off RAW the next night when they asked us to vote between 3 match stipulations that were literally the exact same thing. Where else would something like that ever be acceptable?
And those are just the tip of the iceberg. Your 18+ audience (the majority audience) are only going to put up with this shit for so long.
The great thing about TLC for me was I saw it live, and didn’t have to hear the announcers.
I tried to re-watch it on the Network when I got home from the arena, and could barely make it through the pre-show match when they wouldn’t shut the fuck up about The Great Kazoo.
Shouldn’t WWE be using focus groups to tell them what is working and what isn’t? Surely loyal and casual fans alike would be able to point out the multiple flaws in almost every segment. My five year old niece probably could.
I’m pretty sure they have a team they send out questionnaires to and stuff… problem is it’s the kind of people that comment on their YouTube videos
So, 13 year olds on anti-psychotics and people from countries that didn’t get the internet until last week?
The problems are probably too many to count, but let’s start here:
1) The best performer in the company walked out at the beginning of the year and exposed the company as callous and obtuse at the end of the year.
2) The heir apparent to the best performer in the company got hurt immediately after his crowning moment, and is still out indefinitely.
3) The flag-bearer of the company is a guy everyone was tired of seeing five years ago.
4) The heir apparent to the flag-bearer is a one-dimensional, semi-literate pretty boy whose best moments were as the hot tag for two vastly superior performers.
5) The company tries to stretch 90 minutes of weekly content into seven hours of television.
6) The company has a serious leak problem. Part of the reason scripted builds for people they want to be popular (Batista, Reigns) don’t work is that the plan is known by a large segment of the audience months in advance.
7) Even with the audience knowing what direction stories is going, they execute the stories very poorly. In comparison, we knew Walter White’s empire would crumble and he’d probably end up dead, but we still watched “Breaking Bad” because we knew the journey was going to be fascinating.
There are probably at least a dozen more that I could list, but the upshot is, Watch Lucha Underground.
8) The head of the WWE with total creative control went on a podcast to call the entire roster, with the exception of said stale flag-bearer, a lazy Millennial lacking “IT”
9) The head of the WWE openly admits that he is getting stomped in quality by his son-in-law’s show and blames it on his superstars, not his own lazy writing and being super out of touch.
So which legend is going to try to humiliate Rusev and Lana next week? I got Stone Cold or Sting.
Hogan. He is a guest on next week’s show.
Stone Cold has more sense than that, and they wouldn’t waste Sting on a random TV.
…But yeah, Hogan.
8 hours worth of wrestling isn’t too much if done right. They’ve got a huge roster of guys that could be doing something, and instead you see the same 10 people or so for most of the 8 hours and they’re always doing the same thing.
I’m with u guys. I decided to read the results first then skim the DVR. I watched the Bork parts and a bit of Mizdow
How about this. How many guys are on the WWE roster? 60? 70? They want to complain about a thin roster, but it’s only thin if you trot the same 12 guys out for every show every week. Want someone to get over? Give guys chances to be on tv. If David Otunga (or whoever) is given 5 minutes and it’s terrible, ok move on you still have 2:55 left in the show. Using the whole roster would keep things fesh and give guys a chance to get better and contribute.
They have 108 wrestlers total. That’s main roster and NXT.
Why give Otunga 5 minutes when they can go to commercial twice during the match and even 7 more minutes?
I never saw that picture before of the stairs cover. How is that suppose to stop someone from getting their shoulders up?… sorry, I’m thinking too much for a WWE main roster product.
I skipped TLC and Raw, and couldn’t care less. The stairs thing, the Wyatt/Ambrose ending, the Reigns promo, the Jericho/Rusev interaction…
NXT is in two days (three for my usual Hulu Plus watching). I’ll just wait for that. Far more hills and way less valleys with them.
I know it’s a Google search away, but when is NXT actually on? Thursdays and only on WWE Network?
I gotta see my dog Kevin Owens in action, wash RAW’s bad taste out my mouth.
Thursday at 9 on the Network in America. It may vary in other places but I dont know the details. It’s usually available earlier Thursday if you go to the schedule and click to watch from there. Plus always on demand after it airs.
But I do think it will be moving to Wednesday when Smackdown goes back to Thursday.
@BigJayOB thanks bud.
I got saddled with the WWE Network after forgetting to cancel after Survivor Series and the urge to see Royal Rumble next month. So it’s good to have something worth watching on there (besides Monday Night Wars).
As soon as Ambrose wins the Rumble, I’m cancelling that shit though! With the quickness!
Why are you cancelling? I’m curious because I see a lot of people who complain about the network. Like if you can’t afford it or whatever obviously cancel it, but is it a content thing?
To me, even with the current product lacking, the network i swell worth the cost. i always rationalize it as saving money because I used to purchase at least one dvd a month. So I’m just wondering what the reason behind a cancellation is just out of curiosity.
@BigJayOB it’s not the money, I live in Chicago, I spend a months subscription just on one draft beer at lunch.
It’s the principality of it all. I don’t have strong morals. I gave up on standards once I started banging chicks. But what I am, is a man of principle.
Recent example, like @ItWasTyped said up above, the 3 stipulation match with all the exact same choices was utterly insulting. And I know, they’ve done it before.
But that’s the thing – how many times am I just going to sit here while these assholes bukkake on my face?!
Sorry for being crass, but as a consumer the only thing I can really do is not buy the product (even tho the Network is well worth the $ and then some).
Damn, now I wanna see the “SD 800: Now or Never The Future Forever Atleast Til Monday” ratings.
Yeah, when I didn’t have access to USA/Syfy I would just read the B&W columns and watch the PPVs. And honestly, I enjoyed the PPVs a lot more because I wasn’t necessarily seeing things I’d already seen replayed constantly for 4-6 weeks, yet I was still able to follow along with the stories of the matches (in so far as they exist).
It wasn’t until I started watching Raw and Smackdown regularly that I started to feel burnt out/enjoyed the PPVs a lot less.
King of Trios was like 9 hours over three straight days and it was great. The problem isn’t the WWE having to write 8 hours of wrestling, it having to write 2 hours of wrestling, an hour of skits and plodding promos, and then somehow wrap that around 5 hours of commercials and commercials disguised as entertainment.
Your point is correct, especially because in a 3 hour show they’re delivering maybe 1.5 hours of legit content. Why even have SmackDown if you’re going to spend a quarter of its runtime replaying what happened on Raw?
I don’t know what everybody is talking about, Vince already has the answer for why his show suffering so terribly: it’s those damn Millennials! Of course the show sucks, they’re not even really trying to put on a good one! Not like a couple decades before, anyway. Now if only everyone could try as hard as John Cena. If the roster was full of ambitious young men (women? ahh, who cares) like John Cena, we wouldn’t be in this mess.
Say what you will about John Cena being stale (he is), but he did work damn hard to get himself into the top spot (that wasn’t an overnight thing) and he works damn hard to keep himself there.
I acknowledge that but harder than anybody else on the roster? Hard enough to deserve to be the only thing the WWE puts any thought into? Yeah, I don’t think so.
Raw is like The Walking Dead TV series if Rick Grimes and the gang never left Hershel’s farm.
Even that didn’t help The Walking Dead. It’s still awful and people still watch it in spite of that.
TWD is just Raw with zombies.
Alternative title: Lots of people are smarter than withleatherheads who hate watch Raw. . .
As much as we all have amazing reasons for why the ratings suck, the WWE will write this off as it’s the holiday season.
And they’re right. People have Christmas parties to go to, people go away, people want to watch Christmas movies and do Christmas stuff.
This won’t be a concern for them until the first or second Monday in January.
@DenseMan1 Same with PWG’s BOLA. It’s almost 9 hours over 3 days and it stays interesting the whole time. I could literally sit there and watch the whole thing straight through. I can barely make it through the 3 hours of Raw and I can’t watch Smackdown at all. If they want to keep someone, make Raw 2 hours again, split the brands again, and have Smackdown have separate writers than Raw. Or, even better, just get rid of Smackdown. Without the brand split, Smackdown is completely worthless now, which is sad because when Heyman ran it, it was so much better than Raw. If you need a Raw recap, watch Main Event or Superstars. Do 4, 2 hour tv shows a month and a PPV. More is not better. I’d rather wait once a month for a PWG show than watch the main roster WWE shows.
It’s much better slogging through this dreck when it seems like they’re losing their shit backstage and seem to want to improve, and not slogging through a ’05-’07 Raw where they were like “No. We’re doing this Renee Dupree/Mark Jindrak match and if you chant ‘boring’ then we’re jobbing Punk out to Snitsky.” Still dreck. Still slogging. But at least I don’t feel like they’re antagonizing me with deliberately terrible shit, performed incompetently by people who wouldn’t be there if they could make more money bodybuilding.
I never watch Raw. I only read Brandon’s recaps.
Also, I don’ t have cable because fuck that overpriced bullshit. WWENetwork $9.99 FTW!!!
Somewhere, somehow, Vince will blame NXT, and JBL will ask “What’s an Enex tea, Maggle?”
Bring back blood, bring back chair shots to the head, add some edge to the product. This sanitized wwe is really not appealing to any demographic, except moms. Im a lifelong fan, and I frequently pass on watching raw because it’s so damn bland. They NEVER put together intriguing storylines anymore. Everything is black and white, point a to point b, like designed for mentally handicapped people to understand.
That picture of Big Show getting ready to take a shit on Rowan’s face is the definitive image of TLC.