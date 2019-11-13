Everyone’s Excited To Have CM Punk Back, Even If He’s Only On WWE Backstage

Despite rumors and reports that circulated before the show’s premiere, it was still a pretty legit surprise when CM Punk actually showed up on WWE Backstage last night. After years of every bridge seeming burnt, Punk is back with WWE, but it’s not as close a relationship as it might seem at first glance.

According to PWInsider, Punk signed a contract with FOX and hasn’t signed any sort of deal with WWE, at least not so far. It was Fox’s choice to hire him, but WWE did give it their blessing. Negotiations between Fox and Punk have been going on for a while, but the deal was only finalized in the last few days. He will be a regular on WWE Backstage, but he won’t necessarily be around every single week.

PWInsider also notes that Punk’s appearance last night was a secret from everyone except Renee Young. So when the surprised reactions from the rest of the panel, including Paige asking “Is this a rib?” when “Cult of Personality started playing, were completely genuine.

Even if Punk is only appearing on FS1, and despite his insistence that he’s done with wrestling, the reaction from much of the wrestling internet has pretty much been “Punk’s back with WWE!” And if the fans are excited about prospect, the WWE roster is even more excited, as we’ve been seeing on Twitter:

