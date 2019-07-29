Renee Young Showed Vulnerability About Her Commentary Skills On Twitter

WWE

It’s been nearly a year since Renee Young became the first woman to commentate on an entire episode of Raw, and only slightly less time than that since she permanently joined the Raw commentary team, becoming the first full-time female commentator in WWE (she’s since been joined by Beth Phoenix on NXT). The problem with WWE commentary, particularly on the main roster, and most particularly on Raw, is that it’s almost impossible for anyone to be good at it. Whether it’s the voice in their headsets or just the way the show is put together, nobody seems able to make Raw commentary fun to listen to, although Corey Graves comes close through sheer force of personality. Nevertheless, in the past year Renee always seems to get the worst of it, even being told to talk less, as if talking isn’t the whole job.