Hot off the announcement that the commentary team for WWE’s second annual Mae Young Classic tournament would have two women in the booth, ESPN broke the news (via WWE, who love the modifier “first reported by”) that Renee Young will also make history by becoming the first female announcer to call an entire episode of WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw.
Young will work alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves for all three hours of the broadcast, making this the first time a woman has called an entire episode of Raw. (via WWE.com)
According to the report, Jonathan Coachman will be “out fulfilling another obligation,” which makes us ask, “can Jonathan Coachman fulfill other obligations every week?”
Young will be part of the broadcast team for entirety of the three-hour broadcast, working alongside play-by-play announcer Michael Cole and color commentator Corey Graves.
“I believe this is the first time ever that we have had a woman in the booth for an entire episode of Monday Night RAW,” Cole told ESPN.
“When Michael told me, I was like, ‘This Monday?! What are you talking about?!’,” Young said. “I am so excited for this opportunity. To be sitting with Cole, who has been such a great champion of mine since I’ve been working for WWE, it’s going to be really cool.”
Be sure to tune in this Monday for what should be a dramatic improvement.
She never adjusted to her new teeth so it will be 3 hours of ssssssnake sssssoundsss
Really?
I know this is a troll comment but I did laugh.
Less enthusiastic about this than the MYC since she and the other announcers will have Vince in their ears. On the other hand, she and Graves are great.
I am very very happy for Renee, though part of me hopes Kevin Owens keeps continuity alive and stops off by the announce table on his way to the ring. I hope she can survive three hours of Cole’s catchphrases and Graves getting an Alexa related priapism.
My question is….how does Renee feel about people interrupting Elias performances? Her reaction to that could completely alter how I feel about her as a character (as a person, she’s totes adorbs and I love her)
I hope graves tells her to shut up 45xs like he does coach. If he puts kid gloves on they should just go commentary free.
The true test here will be whether the other commentators give her preferential treatment. Especially Graves. On the upside, maybe this is a test for her, and if she passes, can we PLEASE OH MY GOD GET RID OF COACHMAN FOR GOOD.
How many times are they going to mention that it’s “history making” “first time ever!!!!”
Lucky for her Raws been a rerun the past 3 weeks, so she can just study the tapes if she’s feeling unprepared
And it’s the whatever, hey Summerslam is this Sunday edition of Raw!
It would be better if they simply did this and didn’t point it out, because it’s a pretty bad look that a woman has never called Raw in 25 years.