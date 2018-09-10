Exciting news this morning, as WWE has announced that beginning tonight Renee Young will be joining the Monday Night Raw commentary desk on an ongoing basis, alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves. This is great news for everyone who enjoys enthusiasm and engagement in their commentary, or was just tired of Jonathan Coachman making fun of Corey Graves for saying things that sound perfectly normal to anyone in their 30s or younger.
As for Coachman, he’s taking over Renee’s post as host of the pay-per-view kickoff shows. This may be a better fit with the other obligations that have led to him missing some episodes of Raw, not to mention he’ll probably mesh better with a pre-show panel of WWE Legends and guys with podcasts than at a table where he’s expected to talk about wrestling that’s going on right at that moment.
It’s become a cliché to talk about WWE “making history” with regards to women in wrestling, but honestly this feels huge. Even as women’s wrestling becomes more respected and a more common sight, the voices surrounding it are still overwhelmingly male. Turning on Raw on any given Monday and hearing a woman’s voice talking about the in-ring action as it happens will make the whole show feel different and more welcoming. This is both a big step forward for WWE, and an exciting step for Renee Young’s career.
Yes! Renee is just objectively better than Coach in so many ways. 1) it can be more of a rapport than a rivalry when it comes to Renee/Graves vs Coach/Graves. 2) she is so much better than Coach when it comes to remembering details, or more importantly, not forgetting something that a commentator right next to you just mentioned 3) she doesn’t have any nonsense catchphrases built in that she has to spam (sorry Cole, I know that is likely Vince in ya ear) 4) clean slate for the most part. WWE could utilize her current status as a Mae Young announcer or try to throw her into a Dean Ambrose angle. But hopefully Renee does her thing and the Cathy clan gets a Borg boost from it.
Damn, Stephanie is going to come down in a sling tonight and announce Renee as the “first ever woman to call a match in WWE history… By permit of the Authority!”
Such good news. Adios Coach.
I’d rather she was replacing Cole but whatever. She’s fine.
Can’t wait for everyone to turn on her like they do every other announcer. It is almost like all these disparate people are being fed crap talking points instead of being allowed to naturally call matches.
I have an acquaintance that is trying really hard to make it to WWE as an announcer, he came extremely close to being an on-air personality before being released a few years back…..I always root for the guy cause he’s genuinely a good person, but part of me is afraid that one day he will make it and every week, I’ll be on this site seeing people bash him and won’t be able to defend him because secretly I’ll agree that WWE made him an awful commentator too.
I never had any problems with Coach, but like Endy up top said, if it gets the announce team away from the arguing/heel & face dynamic, I’m all for it. I’ll miss her backstage, because nobody is remotely close to her acting skills or attention to detail when talking to a superstar.
I’ll always back Renee for the awesome blur of kayfabe/reality in the after show when Sasha won the NXT title and cut a very Boss-like promo and Renee said basically “That’s how it feels for the Boss, what does it mean to you?” Sasha immediately breaks down and genuinely emotes about seeing a life dream come true. I’m not sure any other announcer/interviewer in WWE has that kind of instinct to read a person and adjust and listen to what they’re saying. And I can’t wait for Owens’ passive aggressive relationship with her to expand when he jumps in on commentary.
but how will I know the word of the hour?