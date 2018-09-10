Renee Young Will Officially Replace Coach As A Full-Time Announcer On WWE Raw

#WWE Raw #WWE
09.10.18 2 hours ago 9 Comments

WWE

Exciting news this morning, as WWE has announced that beginning tonight Renee Young will be joining the Monday Night Raw commentary desk on an ongoing basis, alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves. This is great news for everyone who enjoys enthusiasm and engagement in their commentary, or was just tired of Jonathan Coachman making fun of Corey Graves for saying things that sound perfectly normal to anyone in their 30s or younger.

As for Coachman, he’s taking over Renee’s post as host of the pay-per-view kickoff shows. This may be a better fit with the other obligations that have led to him missing some episodes of Raw, not to mention he’ll probably mesh better with a pre-show panel of WWE Legends and guys with podcasts than at a table where he’s expected to talk about wrestling that’s going on right at that moment.

It’s become a cliché to talk about WWE “making history” with regards to women in wrestling, but honestly this feels huge. Even as women’s wrestling becomes more respected and a more common sight, the voices surrounding it are still overwhelmingly male. Turning on Raw on any given Monday and hearing a woman’s voice talking about the in-ring action as it happens will make the whole show feel different and more welcoming. This is both a big step forward for WWE, and an exciting step for Renee Young’s career.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSJONATHAN COACHMANRENEE YOUNGWWEWWE RAW

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP