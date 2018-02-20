Let’s Revisit Rey Mysterio’s Amazing Black Panther Gear

YouTube

Marvel’s Black Panther has been a hot topic this week, from its record-shattering performance at the box office and adorable NBA All-Star Weekend cameos to the horrible conversations you’re having about it with bots on Twitter. We thought it’d be a good idea to revisit an overlooked moment from November that brought Wakanda to Mexico: Rey Mysterio’s Black Panther gear from The Crash.

Mysterio repped Black Panther for his November 4 match against La Máscara, Rush and pissed-off ninja skeleton Penta Zero M. We’re happy he went with the understated necklace instead of the big gaudy gold one.