Rey Mysterio Called Andrade ‘The Future Of WWE’

Rey Mysterio knows a little something about the wrestling business, and he says he knows who’s going to be a huge star in the biggest wrestling company in the world. In an interview on Wrestling Inc’s WINCLY podcast, the lucha libre legend had this to say about Andrade, with whom he had a series of acclaimed matches on WWE Smackdown Live earlier this year:
“This kid is awesome. I mentioned it before in previous interviews, but every time I’m in the ring with him, there’s an affiliation to how I would move with Eddie [Guerrero.] This is how good he is: he’s thinking a step ahead before you even move. He already knows the positioning and knows exactly what to do and how to do it. My hat goes off to Andrade as he’s definitely the future of WWE.”