Rey Mysterio May Have Suffered An Injury At An Indie Show

Rey Mysterio had been rumored to be talking to several different companies for months before his surprising Royal Rumble appearance. While talks with Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling may have fallen through, his full WWE return seems pretty likely at this point.

Despite scheduling a match since then at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Strong Style Evolved at the end of March, Mysterio is still reportedly deep in talks for some sort of deal that will bring him back to WWE on a more regular basis — although the word is that he is looking for a very part-time schedule, rather than the usual grind of the road.

Unfortunately, with the worst possible timing (as is usually the case in pro wrestling) Mysterio may have suffered an injury — reported to be a bicep tear — at an independent show over the weekend.