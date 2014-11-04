Rey Mysterio Met With Vince McMahon Last Night At Raw, And It Sounds Like Things Were Awkward

WWE and Rey Mysterio have not been getting along so well lately. The bad blood stems from WWE renewing Mysterio’s contract without telling him while he was on the shelf nursing his sad old-man knees. This is, apparently, a thing WWE is allowed to do, because their contracts are written up by Satan himself, but still, it’s nice gesture to at least ask, y’know?
Rey’s dissatisfaction has led him to some fairly brazen acts of defiance, like showing up at top Mexican promotion AAA’s big anniversary show despite still being under contract to WWE. So, given how far things have devolved, it’s surprising to hear that Rey Mysterio was actually backstage at this Monday’s Raw. Unfortunately, the two sides reportedly wanted very different things.
WWE still wants Mysterio back bad, and the creative team were instructed to start working on new storylines for him. Rey, on the other hand, is said to still have no interest in returning to WWE or any other wrestling company for that matter, and was only at Raw to try and convince WWE to let him go. His appearances at other promotions like AAA and Lucha Underground were likely just a ploy to get out of his WWE contract – word is Mysterio is looking to take a break from wrestling, perhaps to pursue acting or possibly just work on his old luchadore beer gut.
Ultimately though, Mysterio still owes WWE some dates, and he might not want to burn all his bridges with the company, so we may be in for a particularly uninspired final Mysterio run over the next few months. Booyaka?
I’m being serious when I ask this because I’m actually interested: is Rey Mysterio really that valuable as a draw for Latino audiences to the WWE? Like is there any chance they actually crunched some numbers to see if it even matters?
Considering they lost Sin Cara and Del Rio, he’s their only real Latin American draw at this point.
Honestly, I don’t think it’s even for that. They must make so much money from the kids on his mask and clothing sales.
Do they even have any up-and-comers to replace them?
Kalisto will be more over than both ADR and Sin Cara combined, times a million.
@Saber Hunicara and Kalisto probably aren’t that far away.
Yes. He’s one of the few identifiable draws they have — put him in a segment and viewership spikes. When he was exclusive to Smackdown the show had a huge Latino viewership in comparison to Raw.
They still need Rey for the latino audience. I’m sure they recognize they knees are awful but they need someone to transition Kalisto to their mainstream product. They should have Rey go drink stem cells in Germany like Kobe Bryant.
Considering the reaction he got when he showed up at Triiple Mania, yes he is that big of a draw.
@IrishCream They lost Sin Cara uno, but we have Sin Cara Dos, who i personally like better.
I would imagine the Lucha Dragons can take this market over eventually, but I guess you need a draw to make the transition?
@Nate Birch I didn’t know that viewership actually spiked when he was on. That’s interesting as hell. Especially at his age, ability & how shitfully they’ve used him.
Everyone else: thanks, it looks like they probably are better off having him if it’s possible
@MakingFlowers Yeah, he’s more of a clear-cut, here’s where the numbers go up draw than even Cena — there’s a reason they just can’t seem to let this tiny man they usually wouldn’t give two shits about go.
While it was pretty shitty to not notify him, The clause was in a contract that his representation presumably reviewed. I don’t think that his spiteful attempts to be released help his cause much.
Vince was deadset on giving him a plague, but Kevin Dunn convinced him to settle for a spirit breaking plaque.
What’s the point in keeping him under contract if he’s not going to wrestle or make appearances. Are they going to sue him? Are they trying to keep him away from TNA or AAA?
Sign him up to a legends deal so you can keep selling his merch. Every couple months he can show up with La Parka and Silver King for a LWO reunion.
Well, the point is to coerce him into making those appearances.
I still think Vince should have set Rey free instead of holding him like a hostage but it is what it is.
At least we now know of one iron clad contract in the WWE.
To be honest, I think Vince just wants Rey because Rey doesn’t want to be in the WWE anymore. See: Punk, CM.
If he can still work, like at all, Rey is my #2 feud for Rusev behind Ryback. Rey’s the greatest TV match wrestler ever and maybe the greatest babyface in WWE history. The hossoffs with Big E. and Swagger (and I’m assuming Sheamus) were great, but I want to see him work with a smaller, more mobile and cagier guy.
Can we go back in time to 2009 or 2010 and have Mysterio-Rusev, pretty please?
wut
Kalisto/Rusev can be a good feud eventually. Rey is far away from his prime. You’re looking for someone who isn’t there anymore.
Be a Star wwe.
Pretty sure Juventud Guerrera would be able to offer some advice on how to get out of it.