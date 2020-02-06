Since he returned to WWE, Rey Mysterio has put over younger wrestlers in matches and interviews, speaking highly of his son and Andrade especially. Speaking to BT Sport, Mysterio complimented another current WWE superstar, Ricochet, going as far as calling him, “the next Rey Mysterio.”
Here’s the quote from Mysterio, as transcribed by Fightful:
“When you’re in this world and you come home, the last thing you want to do is watch wrestling or hear about other wrestlers. I secluded myself very well. But there comes a point where you gotta make sure you see your competition. Who is up and coming? [Ricochet] is one of the guys who really stood out to me. He’s been doing incredible. I personally feel he is the next Rey Mysterio.”
Mysterio added, “I love having the best seat in the house when I’m teaming up with [a guy like] Ricochet.” The high flyers have teamed up on Raw and some house shows. They’ve also faced off in elimination, gauntlet, and four-way matches in WWE, but haven’t had a regular singles match since 2017, when they were both working on the indies.
Ricochet has been on and off WWE TV since being called up to the main roster, but Mysterio’s endorsement doesn’t seem out of line with how the company has used the former Prince Puma. He’s a former US Champion, was supposed to get the DX rub, helped eliminate Brock Lesnar from this year’s Royal Rumble, and is due to challenge for the WWE Championship in Saudi Arabia.