Rey Mysterio Has Been Forced To Pull Out Of New Japan’s Long Beach Show, But His Replacement Is Exciting

03.22.18

Rey Mysterio was set to be a spotlight addition to New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Strong Style Evolved event in Long Beach on Sunday, but things just didn’t work out for the lucha legend. As we reported earlier in March, Mysterio suffered a partial tear of his left bicep while performing at an indie show for Northeast Wrestling. While a possible WWE return was rumored following his surprise Royal Rumble appearance, his confirmed debut with New Japan is the only event to be thrown off track slightly due to this absence.

Mysterio made his intentions clear with a videotape appearance at NJPW’s New Beginning event at the start of February. In a videotaped message, the former WWE Heavyweight Champion called out Jushin “Thunder” Liger for a match at the already sold out Long Beach show. New Japan announced his removal during the press conference for the 2018 New Japan Cup and his replacement, Will Ospreay. The promotion also announced the rest of the card for the super show that’s set to air on AXSTV Sunday at 8 pm. The show also coincides with the opening of the NJPW LA Dojo, giving them a foothold on the West Coast of the U.S. and allowing for more shows in the near future.

