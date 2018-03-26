Rey Mysterio Made An Appearance At New Japan’s Strong Style Evolved

AXS TV

Wrestling fans all over the world were jazzed as hell last month when it was announced that Rey Mysterio would wrestle for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Strong Style Evolved. Not only would Mysterio be following in Chris Jericho’s shoes and be a legitimate WWE legend spending some time in the hottest promotion in the world right now, but he would be taking on his old WCW nemesis, Jushin “Thunder” Liger.

Unfortunately, Mysterio suffered an injury at an indie show at the beginning of March, and while there were hopes that it wouldn’t be significant enough to keep him out of action, he was forced to pull out of the Long Beach supershow just this week.

Liger’s new opponent at Strong Style Evolved ended up being current IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, but Mysterio still made the trip and appeared at the show.