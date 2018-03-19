Rey Mysterio Might Be In Talks To Become A Co-Owner Of Aro Lucha

With talks already linking Rey Mysterio to New Japan Pro Wrestling and WWE, the still very active pro wrestling legend’s busy 2018 may take him to yet another organization.
Mysterio, who suffered a partially torn bicep and is still scheduled for a NJPW match with Jushin “Thunder” Liger, is joining upstart pro wrestling organization Aro Lucha as a performer and co-owner, per the Tennessean.
That may not be entirely accurate according to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer:
“I do want to say, that story is very overblown,” said Meltzer.
“He’s still in negotiations with WWE. He’s pretty much committed to Aro Lucha tapings. He may end up with ownership. He’s not an owner of the company right now. He may not (go to WWE). He is absolutely in talks with them right now. That does not change that story.
“They’re going to be taping television, they have no television deal. They’re going to try to get on TV. That’s not the easiest thing in the world. The crowdfunding thing. We’ll see how it goes.”
