Rey Mysterio Wants To Close Out His Career With WWE

Rey Mysterio has flirted with coming back to WWE for months now, and despite his schedule being thoroughly booked with All In, Chris Jericho’s Rock ’N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea and a variety of other independent dates, the former World Heavyweight Champion is apparently serious about a return.

We last saw Mysterio as a surprise entrant into the Royal Rumble in January before he showed up at the Greatest Royal Rumble for another short stint. In between appearances, Mysterio has worked the independent circuit, most notably with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

But according to the man himself, in a conversation with Noelle Foley for Ringside Collectible, Mysterio acknowledged he’s ready to settle down and is working on his WWE comeback. Additionally, he would like to close his career in Vince McMahon’s organization.

“It is in my agenda. I would definitely like to close out my career with WWE,” Mysterio said. “With that being said, I don’t have much left on my watch. So I’m thinking anywhere from three to five years and I can really see a possible return to WWE without a doubt.”

Even at 43 years old, Mysterio has shown in recent months he can still go. Hopefully, if he does land back in WWE, it’s in somewhat of a mentor role. It’s difficult to imagine his comeback and not point back to this photo taken at the Rumble.

Andrade Cien Almas has been money before his main roster run and in brief appearances since being called up. Pairing him with Mysterio in some sort of faction could be gold.

