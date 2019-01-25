Rey Mysterio Made A Surprise Appearance At NXT San Diego

WWE Smackdown Live

Rey Mysterio has been having an incredible run since he returned to WWE full time and especially in recent weeks with two incredible matches against Andrade “Cien” Almas. Now he’s become the latest main roster superstar, along with Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, and Luke Harper, to make a surprise guest appearance on NXT. Unlike the previously named wrestlers, this was Mysterio’s first appearance in WWE’s developmental territory/often best wrestling show.

Mysterio appeared at last night’s NXT house show at Viejas Arena in San Diego, the city whose area code is the name of his iconic finisher, the 619, and that honored him with a “Rey Mysterio Day” in June 2018. NXT’s finest (citation needed) Kona Reeves was trashing the city, and Mysterio, in true hometown babyface fashion, showed up to defend the honor of San Diego.