AOP’s Rezar Reportedly Suffered An Injury On WWE Raw

Even in this strange time, as we receive conflicting reports about the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on WWE events, even as other companies cancel shows and we wonder if WrestleMania will go on, the normal events of wrestling continue for now. Unfortunately, those events include the injuries suffered in the course of wrestling, some of which take players off the board for who knows how long.
According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Rezar tore his right bicep on Monday Night Raw this week. Alongside Akam, Rezar makes up half of the Authors Of Pain, the big man tag team that primarily serves as henchmen for Seth Rollins at the moment.
The AOP haven’t spent much time in the ring lately, but this Monday they teamed with Rollins and Murphy for an eight-man tag match against the Street Profits and the Viking Raiders. During the match, Rezar caught a crossbody from Montez Ford, which is apparently when his bicep was injured.
There’s currently no timetable for Rezar’s return. It’s possible he won’t need surgery, but he’d still need a few months to heal if that’s the case. If he does need surgery, he’ll be out as long as eight months. There’s no reason Akam can’t continue to appear as Rollins’ henchman while Rezar is out.