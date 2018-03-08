Ric Flair Has Been Cast In An R-Rated Wrestling Comedy With A Bizarre Title

#Ric Flair
03.08.18 11 hours ago

ESPN

Ever since his recovery from a nearly fatal illness last fall, Ric Flair has had a new lease on life. The ESPN documentary about his life was released, he appeared at WWE’s Starrcade live event, and he became wrestling’s Colonel Sanders, whatever that means. Most recently, he’s appeared in a hip hop video.

Today, via The Wrap, we learn that the Nature Boy has also signed on for what sounds like a major role in an upcoming movie with the unusual title of Uncle Steamroller & The Champion Rabbit. The film, which is written by Brian Kowalchuk, is currently in production. The protagonist is an Iraqi war vet and pro wrestler, who’s trying to make it back to the top with a failed motivational speaker as his manager. Ric Flair will appear as the president of the World Wrestling Union, the Las Vegas-based promotion in which the main character wrestles.

The Wrap refers to Uncle Steamroller & The Champion Rabbit as Ric Flair’s “feature-length acting debut,” but that’s not precisely true.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ric Flair
TAGSRic FlairUncle Steamroller & Champion Rabbit

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 day ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP