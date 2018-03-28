Please Enjoy Ric Flair Yelling Rappers’ Names As Explosions Go Off

It’s been a pretty crazy seven months for Ric Flair. Last August, the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer landed in the hospital with a near-fatal illness. Thankfully, the Nature Boy kicked out at two. One of the first things he did after getting out of the hospital was fire his longtime manager Melinda Morris Zanoni and replace her with a recent college graduate and his failed-rapper buddy whose company is called Get Engaged Media. Seriously.

Amazingly, that partnership appears to be paying off: Two NFL players wore cleats adorned with Flair’s visage; Flair helped the Astros win the World Series (sorta); he’s even developed a friendship with Offset, one-third of rap group Migos, eventually leading to a song called “Ric Flair Drip” and a corresponding music video featuring Flair himself.

Get engaged, indeed.