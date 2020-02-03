Via YouTube

WWE Was All Over Super Bowl LIV, From The Rock’s Intro To Ric Flair’s Hummus

Super Bowl LIV has come and gone, but not without having a sizeable imprint left on it by WWE. Eagle-eyed viewers likely already saw John Cena’s Super Bowl commercial for Michelob Ultra earlier last week, but he was not the only WWE Superstar to appear in ads throughout the big game.

First up is none other than the Man himself, two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair, who made an appearance in an ad for Sabra Hummus. Please enjoy the Nature Boy threatening you with a plastic knife:

One of the bigger gaffes of the night was Discover Card running a Super Bowl commercial filled with clips of famous movie and TV characters saying “yes,” but they somehow neglected to include Daniel Bryan. Or so it seems: Bryan appeared to be in on the omission, posting a sponsored tweet telling Discover they could use him, which resulted in Discover posting a modified version of the ad online. According to Mandatory, this version of the ad will be aired during Smackdown on Fox, NHL on NBC and NBA on TNT:

While all this WWE talent appeared during the game’s commercial breaks, Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks actually kicked the whole thing off during Fox’s Super Bowl pre-show, appearing in an extended segment shilling Pizza Hut. This might be the only time in 2020 that Sasha Banks even looks at carbs:

As for the Super Bowl itself, it was kicked off by none other than the Rock, who cut lengthy promos putting over both the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s hard not to get pumped up watching this:

The Rock wasn’t done there, however: He also appeared in a Weight Watchers ad alongside Oprah Winfrey where they teased running for president, which is 100 percent a ticket I would vote for without having even heard any of their policy ideas:

While rival wrestling promotion AEW didn’t have a presence on-camera at this year’s Super Bowl, they did take out an ad in the official program, and Cody and Brandi Rhodes were in attendance — and it looks like they had better seats than Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, too…

