Super Bowl LIV has come and gone, but not without having a sizeable imprint left on it by WWE. Eagle-eyed viewers likely already saw John Cena’s Super Bowl commercial for Michelob Ultra earlier last week, but he was not the only WWE Superstar to appear in ads throughout the big game. First up is none other than the Man himself, two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair, who made an appearance in an ad for Sabra Hummus. Please enjoy the Nature Boy threatening you with a plastic knife:

One of the bigger gaffes of the night was Discover Card running a Super Bowl commercial filled with clips of famous movie and TV characters saying “yes,” but they somehow neglected to include Daniel Bryan. Or so it seems: Bryan appeared to be in on the omission, posting a sponsored tweet telling Discover they could use him, which resulted in Discover posting a modified version of the ad online. According to Mandatory, this version of the ad will be aired during Smackdown on Fox, NHL on NBC and NBA on TNT: Thanks for the shout out @WWEDanielBryan, you made the cut. Wait for it… #BigGame #DiscoverYes — Discover (@Discover) February 3, 2020 While all this WWE talent appeared during the game’s commercial breaks, Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks actually kicked the whole thing off during Fox’s Super Bowl pre-show, appearing in an extended segment shilling Pizza Hut. This might be the only time in 2020 that Sasha Banks even looks at carbs: sasha banks and roman reigns really are the faces of smackdown pic.twitter.com/y1MglVTJS0 — magaly (@BAYLEYSBALOR) February 2, 2020 As for the Super Bowl itself, it was kicked off by none other than the Rock, who cut lengthy promos putting over both the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s hard not to get pumped up watching this: It’s my honor to be in my old stomping grounds of MIAMI to intro the NFC & AFC CHAMPS.

Today, I live vicariously through you exceptional athletes. Have fun, LEAVE IT ALL on the field.

Mahalo to the @NFL & @FoxTV for this epic opportunity.#HardestWorkersOnTheField#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/j50YhmfTCS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 2, 2020