WWE Legend Ric Flair is having some kind of surgery today, as reported by PWInsider. The source for the story is, of all people, basketball legend Charles Barkley, who mentioned that the Nature Boy was going in for a procedure last night on the TNT NBA Halftime Show during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets.
Ric Flair Is Having Surgery Today
Elle Collins 03.15.19 1 hour ago
