Ricochet And Aleister Black Got A Fond Farewell At NXT TakeOver: New York

04.05.19 1 hour ago

WWE

Unsurprisingly, the opening match of NXT TakeOver: New York was fantastic, as expected. The War Raiders retains the NXT Tag Team Championships, but Ricochet and Aleister Black gave them a really good fight, with the high-flying spots, killer strikes, and painful-looking submissions you expect from these guys.

TOPICS#WWE NXT#WWE
TAGSALEISTER BLACKNXT TAKEOVERNXT TAKEOVER NEW YORKRICOCHETWRESTLEMANIA 35WWEWWE NXT
