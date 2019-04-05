Unsurprisingly, the opening match of NXT TakeOver: New York was fantastic, as expected. The War Raiders retains the NXT Tag Team Championships, but Ricochet and Aleister Black gave them a really good fight, with the high-flying spots, killer strikes, and painful-looking submissions you expect from these guys.
Ricochet And Aleister Black Got A Fond Farewell At NXT TakeOver: New York
Elle Collins 04.05.19 1 hour ago
