Less than a week after Ring of Honor flaunted plans to run a show at Madison Square Garden, the company no longer has its previously secured date.

Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley confirmed just last week that the organization had plans to run a show in New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden in 2019, via the Baltimore Business Journal. He made a point to note the calculated decision to run in WWE’s “home arena” would have been a transitional move to larger arenas beginning next year.

The latest news, however, comes from ROH COO Joe Koff, in an interview with PWInsider. Apparently after getting word that ROH was headed to their turf, WWE stepped in to block the move.