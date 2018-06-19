Less than a week after Ring of Honor flaunted plans to run a show at Madison Square Garden, the company no longer has its previously secured date.
Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley confirmed just last week that the organization had plans to run a show in New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden in 2019, via the Baltimore Business Journal. He made a point to note the calculated decision to run in WWE’s “home arena” would have been a transitional move to larger arenas beginning next year.
The latest news, however, comes from ROH COO Joe Koff, in an interview with PWInsider. Apparently after getting word that ROH was headed to their turf, WWE stepped in to block the move.
“I’m not going to discuss beyond this statement because I am not going to litigate this in the press. We had a deal with [Madison Square] Garden and they then told us they were backing out after communications from the WWE. We are not able to get any other dates in any kind of discussion. I’m expecting that our lawyers will be contacting all the parties involved and the best we can hope is that we can find a resolution, so we can bring the kind of energy and excitement that ROH and our partner New Japan to a bigger audience and to bigger arenas and to the fans of New York City. “
Kind of a dick move considering WWE said a year or two ago that the convenience and newness of Barclays, combined with the inflated cost of renting MSG, they weren’t going to run many events there going forward. I think they’ve only gone there once in the past several years, long enough ago that New Day were heels and Brock held the WWEWHC.
It’s a BS vanity exercise by Vince, because he views MSG as WWF/E’s “home arena.”
Honestly, ROH could run Nassau Coliseum and get a similar ate and do just as well for probably a fraction of the cost to run MSG. It obviously lacks the caché of “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” but they could draw from the exact same Tri-State area fanbase. But they probably couldn’t do it that same weekend at TakeOver, because the same people who own Barclays Center own the Coliseum.
It’s more than a dick move – it’s illegal. A third party can’t step in to interfere with 2 other parties making a contract between each other. That’s tortious interference with business relationships, and the WWE could be liable for all the money that ROH would have earned from that show.