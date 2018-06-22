Ring Of Honor’s Parent Company Could Strike Back At WWE In A Big Way

YouTube

Led by Cody Rhodes, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling’s working relationship have helped to chip away at the leader in sports entertainment, WWE.

After years of ROH gaining ground in what is still a wide margin to WWE, the parent company Sinclair Broadcasting fired its first public shot by announcing the booking of a show (rumored to be over WrestleMania weekend) in Vince McMahon’s backyard at the iconic Madison Square Garden. WWE responded within a week by reportedly communicating its displeasure to MSG, which resulted in an abrupt cancellation of the ROH/NJPW megashow and a refusal to set another date.

Sinclair Broadcasting is understandably furious at how everything has been handled and is threatening legal action. While it’s not clear how ugly this could get, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer speculated what Sinclair could do if it hopes to shoot right back at WWE.