The Riott Squad is no more, and they didn’t even get to break up on television. News of the faction’s split first emerged rather obliquely after Smackdown last night, when Liv Morgan was announced as an additional new recruit for the Blue Brand. That means she won’t be traveling and working with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan anymore, and as the trio all made heartfelt posts on Instagram, it became increasingly clear that the Riott Squad is officially thing of the past. And even if the Squad never lived up to their potential in WWE, it’s obvious that they all had a profound effect on each other.
The Riott Squad’s Rioting Days Are Over
Elle Collins 04.17.19 11 mins ago
