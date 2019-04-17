The Riott Squad’s Rioting Days Are Over

04.17.19 11 mins ago

WWE

The Riott Squad is no more, and they didn’t even get to break up on television. News of the faction’s split first emerged rather obliquely after Smackdown last night, when Liv Morgan was announced as an additional new recruit for the Blue Brand. That means she won’t be traveling and working with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan anymore, and as the trio all made heartfelt posts on Instagram, it became increasingly clear that the Riott Squad is officially thing of the past. And even if the Squad never lived up to their potential in WWE, it’s obvious that they all had a profound effect on each other.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSLIV MORGANRiott SquadRuby RiottSARAH LOGANSUPERSTAR SHAKE-UPTHE VIKING EXPERIENCEWWE
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 23 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 2 days ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 2 days ago 2 Comments
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP