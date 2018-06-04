WWE Network

On Friday we shared the tragic news that former ECW wrestler Chuck Williams, known in his prime as The Rockin’ Rebel, had been one of two people killed in what police suspected was a murder-suicide. West Goshen Township Police Department announced that they’re officially treating the situation that way, and that it’s currently believed Williams shot his wife Stephanie, then himself.

The statement, with a h/t to PWInsider:

“Further information regarding the June 1st shooting in the 300 block of North Five Points Road: The decedents were a married couple in their fifties named Charles and Stephanie Williams…Both appear to have died as a result of gunshot wounds that occurred sometime in the overnight hours. Initial indications support that Stephanie Williams was shot by her husband. Charles Williams then fatally shot himself. The investigation is ongoing in conjunction with the Chester County Coroner’s Office.”

The family of Stephanie Williams has started a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral costs, which provides a little more information and context about who she was, and how her death has already affected so many people.

It is with a heavy heart to say that our sister, Stephanie Burtnett, mother, daughter and friend has passed away 6/1/2018. She leaves behind her 2 children (Colton and Maddison), mother (Carolyn), 4 siblings (Suzie, Chad, Christian, Stacey) many neices, nephews, great neices, aunts, uncles and friends. She was loved by so many and the outpouring of love, prayers and support has been an overwhelmingly welcomed feeling.

You can see and contribute to here. Our condolences and thoughts and prayers are absolutely worthless in a situation like this, but we’re sending them to the family and everyone involved in this horrible situation.