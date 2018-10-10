With Spandex Podcast Episode 51: Rocky Romero

CWFH

Nakasuzo konoyaro!

On this week’s show, Bill and Brandon talk about the recent developments in Japanese wrestling — most notably Chris Jericho’s return to New Japan, Shingo Takagi’s DEBUT in New Japan, and (Adrian) Neville’s reappearance in Dragon Gate — and share some thoughts on WWE’s Super Show-Down in Australia. Plus, bonus post-interview WWE 2K19 reviews, featuring Bill and Brandon’s create-a-superstars.

But what you’re here for (and should be) is Emily Pratt‘s interview with New Japan Pro Wrestling star and independent wrestling godfather Rocky Romero. Rocky’s one of the most respected men in the sport, and talks everything from his career to his opinions on NJPW, to the time Antonio Inoki attempted to spirit heal him. It’s an interview you don’t want to miss, especially if you like wrestling at all.

