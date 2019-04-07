NJPW

Here are your quick, editorial-free ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard 2019 results. The inter-promotional PPV featured matches for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, ROH World Championship, and more.

Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard 2019 column.

G1 Supercard Results

– Kenny King won the Honor Rumble. This pre-show battle royal was for a shot at the ROH World Championship. The entrants, in order, were Kenny King, Minoru Suzuki, Cheeseburger, Beery City Bruiser, Sho, Shingo Takagi, Bushi, Yoh, Raheem Ali, Rhett Titus, LSG, Ryusuke Taguchi, Will Ferrara, Chase Owens, Rocky Romero, Brian Milonas, Bad Luck Fale, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, Yoshi-Hashi, PJ Black, Jushin Thunder Liger, TK O’Ryan, Vinny Marseglia, Delirious, Tomohiro Ishii, Colt Cabana (replacing Toru Yano, who entered later as a “just roll with it” #31), Hirooki Goto, Haku, and The Great Muta. It looked like Liger and Muta were the final two wrestlers left in the match, but as they were fighting one-on-one, King, who had hidden outside the ring to avoid elimination at one point, unexpectedly ran in and eliminated both legends.

– The Great Muta misted Kenny King after the Honor Rumble, but the ROH star managed to avoid a Shotei palm strike from Liger.