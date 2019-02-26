Roman Reigns Returned To Raw With The Best Possible Announcement

WWE Raw

“The good news is … I’m in remission, y’all.”

Let’s just lead with that. Four months ago, Roman Reigns stunned the world when he announced that he’d been living with cancer for the past 11 years, and would be taking time away from WWE to fight it one more time. Four months later, Roman stepped into a WWE ring to let us know he’d done exactly what we’d predicted: he’d beaten cancer into remission, because even cancer’s job is to take a loss to Roman. We wouldn’t have it any other way.

Roman returned at the top of the show to a thunderous and heartwarming reaction, which you can watch below.