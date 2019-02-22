Roman Reigns Is Returning To Raw On Monday With A Health Update

WWE Raw

Back in October, Roman Reigns stunned the wrestling world when he relinquished the Universal Championship, revealed that he’d been battling leukemia for the past eleven years, and announced that he’d be stepping away from WWE to, presumably, Superman punch and spear the disease back into remission. The WWE Universe had his back, and aside from a few notes like his role in the upcoming Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw, we haven’t heard many updates.

That changes this Monday, as WWE announced via social media that Roman — or Joe Anoa’i, more specifically — will be returning to Raw to let us know how he’s doing.