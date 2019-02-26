Roman Reigns Reportedly Told WWE He Didn’t Want To Go Back To Saudi Arabia

02.26.19 12 mins ago

WWE

Way back in October, when Roman Reigns announced that he was vacating the Universal Championship and leaving WWE to deal with the return of his leukemia, he had been scheduled to defend the Universal Title at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. That was of course the show that came in the aftermath of the Saudi government’s murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Despite public shaming and even calls from U.S. Senators to cancel the show, WWE stuck to their guns, presumably for financial reasons. However, two top WWE stars, John Cena and Daniel Bryan, both refused to take part in the show.

