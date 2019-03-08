Roman Reigns Thinks WWE Should Have An Offseason

In an interview published by Talksport, Roman Reigns gave his opinions on some big WWE talking points. Given that the Big Dog is known to be a locker room leader and Company Guy, it’s unsurprising that some of them were a little vague. However, Reigns, who recently returned to the ring after about four months away battling cancer, was straightforward when he said he believes it would benefit WWE to have an offseason.

We do it the way we do it, and I’m never opposed to trying something new. This formula has worked and Sports Entertainment is a ‘what have you done for me lately’ industry. Unfortunately, we don’t have an off-season like most sports or other kinds of forms of entertainment or competition but, you know, I think if we could make it work, it would give a great benefit to our performers and our fans as well. It would definitely give our performers another couple of months if not a full quarter to rest and recover, not only just from a physical standpoint, but creatively.

When you go year-round, we’re always trying to evolve, trying to grow as far as our stories and our character goes and when you’re doing it over and over and over it can be tough. I think that’s what makes WWE and its superstars so tough and it’s an accomplishment to get to where we are. Only we can handle this and we’ve proved it, so it’s just a part of the gig. I don’t think it’s something that shouldn’t be looked into, but if the schedule stays the same I’m gonna be the guy that’ll run it.