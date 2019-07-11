Roman Reigns Took Home An ESPY For ‘Best WWE Moment’

ABC

Last month, ESPN introduced a brand new award for “Best WWE Moment” in order to celebrate the quasi-sport of pro wrestling as part of the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, aka the ESPYS. The nominees were Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch winning both women’s titles at WrestleMania 35, Ronda Rousey winning the Raw Women’s Championship, and Roman Reigns returning to Raw after taking time off for cancer treatment. Though Rousey was the most widely-known WWE Superstar on the list, the Big Dog ended up getting the most votes.

According to ESPY voters, “I’m in remission, y’all,” was the Best WWE Moment of the year.