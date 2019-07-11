Roman Reigns Took Home An ESPY For ‘Best WWE Moment’

07.11.19 59 mins ago

ABC

Last month, ESPN introduced a brand new award for “Best WWE Moment” in order to celebrate the quasi-sport of pro wrestling as part of the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, aka the ESPYS. The nominees were Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch winning both women’s titles at WrestleMania 35, Ronda Rousey winning the Raw Women’s Championship, and Roman Reigns returning to Raw after taking time off for cancer treatment. Though Rousey was the most widely-known WWE Superstar on the list, the Big Dog ended up getting the most votes.

According to ESPY voters, “I’m in remission, y’all,” was the Best WWE Moment of the year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#The ESPYs#ESPYS#WWE
TAGSESPNESPYSROMAN REIGNSTHE ESPYSWWE
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP