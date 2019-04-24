Ron Funches Won’t Pull Punches At The Roast Of Ric Flair

Comedy Central

Actor and comedian Ron Funches is the furthest thing from ashamed about being an ardent pro wrestling fan. Talking about his fandom multiple times on late night talk shows and during stand-up comedy routines, enlisting Ric Flair to advertise his Comedy Central special “Giggle Fit,” and commentating at Joey Janela‘s Spring Break are just a few of the ways he’s been involved in the wrestling world over the past few years.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Funches will be a part of Starrcast II, the convention partner of AEW‘s Double or Nothing. He’ll host the Starrcast Stand-Up Comedy Show on Thursday, May 23, and his “Get High Watch Wrestling” show with X-Pac on May 24, and play the roastmaster for one of the events that has created the most buzz for Starrcast, the Roast of Ric Flair. The Roast of Ric Flair will take place on Friday, May 24, starting at 9 PM Eastern, and will stream live on STARRCASTonFITE.com and will feature comedians Don Soder, Taylor Williamson, Mike Lawrence, Dan St. Germain, and Tony Hinchcliffe, as well as figures from the wrestling world.

Funches spoke to With Spandex about Flair, roasts, and what he thinks this the match to look out for at Double or Nothing.