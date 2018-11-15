It’s been three years since Ronda Rousey suffered one of the toughest losses of her professional career. After rattling off six consecutive victories, including two wins that were decided in less than 20 seconds, Rousey was on top of the world.
Then everything came crashing down for the face of the UFC women’s division. Holly Holm’s knockout of Rousey sent her into a well-documented depression. Rousey discussed grieving after the loss, said she thought about killing herself and — after moving on to the sport of professional wrestling — had trouble even discussing the two bouts that ended her professional MMA career.
In WWE, she had escaped her past and written a brand new start. The current Monday Night Raw Women’s champion has been the force of destruction she was used to in UFC, wrecking everything in her path and ascending to the top of the roster. That was until Wednesday afternoon — exactly three years to the date of her crushing loss to Holm.
We got us a Ronda heel turn without her even having to wrestle Becky. Outstanding.
poor Ronnie
Becky likely got the okay from Rousey because Ronda can legitimately judo throw Becky and break her arm in half.
Potentially, but Becky isn’t exactly inexperienced with MMA. I know Ronda is legit an Olympic hero at Judo, but once people in MMA figured out how to avoid that throw of hers she didn’t have anything else in her arsenal.
Sonya! Sticking up for her SDL pal. Yeah her and Becky seem on the same page with this, I would love it if they formed a team down the road, with or without Mandy.
Ronnie on twitter against Becky is like her fight against Holly.she keeps throwing up the same attacks and nothing is landing, and she is taking a beating.