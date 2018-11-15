Ronda Rousey Had Old Wounds Opened Up By Becky Lynch On The Anniversary Of Her Loss To Holly Holm

11.14.18 2 hours ago 6 Comments

WWE

It’s been three years since Ronda Rousey suffered one of the toughest losses of her professional career. After rattling off six consecutive victories, including two wins that were decided in less than 20 seconds, Rousey was on top of the world.

Then everything came crashing down for the face of the UFC women’s division. Holly Holm’s knockout of Rousey sent her into a well-documented depression. Rousey discussed grieving after the loss, said she thought about killing herself and — after moving on to the sport of professional wrestling — had trouble even discussing the two bouts that ended her professional MMA career.

In WWE, she had escaped her past and written a brand new start. The current Monday Night Raw Women’s champion has been the force of destruction she was used to in UFC, wrecking everything in her path and ascending to the top of the roster. That was until Wednesday afternoon — exactly three years to the date of her crushing loss to Holm.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Survivor Series 2018#Ronda Rousey#UFC
TAGSBECKY LYNCHHOLLY HOLMRONDA ROUSEYUFCWWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2018

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP