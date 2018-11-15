WWE

It’s been three years since Ronda Rousey suffered one of the toughest losses of her professional career. After rattling off six consecutive victories, including two wins that were decided in less than 20 seconds, Rousey was on top of the world.

Then everything came crashing down for the face of the UFC women’s division. Holly Holm’s knockout of Rousey sent her into a well-documented depression. Rousey discussed grieving after the loss, said she thought about killing herself and — after moving on to the sport of professional wrestling — had trouble even discussing the two bouts that ended her professional MMA career.

In WWE, she had escaped her past and written a brand new start. The current Monday Night Raw Women’s champion has been the force of destruction she was used to in UFC, wrecking everything in her path and ascending to the top of the roster. That was until Wednesday afternoon — exactly three years to the date of her crushing loss to Holm.