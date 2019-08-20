Ronda Rousey Nearly Lost A Finger Filming ‘9-1-1’ And Shared The Gruesome Photo

If the headline wasn’t enough, let me say right here at the top that there’s a very gross photo of Ronda Rousey’s nearly-severed finger at the end of this story, so don’t say we didn’t warn you. Ronda’s no stranger to injury, of course. Most recently, she broke her hand in the main event of WrestleMania, which required surgery that at least cemented her already-planned time off from WWE after dropping the Raw Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch. Since then she’s been spending time with her husband on their farm, possibly trying to start a family, and making content for her YouTube channel, like this extremely funny movie trailer parody. There was talk of her possibly making a surprise return at SummerSlam, but it looks now like that was never in the cards, and Sasha Banks was clearly the big surprise of the weekend.