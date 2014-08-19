Ronda Rousey Helped Stephanie McMahon Complete The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge is the big thing right now, and it’s for a really good cause. It comes as no surprise, then, that Stephanie McMahon has stepped up to the plate, accepted Maria Menounous’ challenge, and much like Brie Bella at SummerSlam, knocked it the f*ck out of the park.
Steph brought in “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey and the rest of the Paul Heyman girl Four Horsewomen to assist her, and they brought a giant trash can and an additional cooler full of ice. As is the nature of these, Stephanie issued her own challenges, to the San Francisco 49ers, the cast of Total Divas (I’ve got ten bucks what says Eva Marie drowns while attempting this), and Each and Every Member of the WWE Universe.
H/T MiddleEasy
Wanted that white tshirt from last night.
Steph, Maria, AND Ronda?
I think I had that dream once.
Eva Marie wouldn’t drown, she’d short circuit.
+Rhodes
I’d hit it.
I like my penis too much to have it snapped off.
I suppose if you’re going to get ice water dumped on you, it might as well be an epic amount of ice water, kinda sorta doesn’t matter after the first bit hits you. Well done, Steph.
I think I’ve figured out the problem with Steph, like why she isn’t attractive. This has bugged me for a long time – and I understand that many people find her attractive. I always wanted to, because it fits a certain narrative, and I think she is almost attractive.
But in a nutshell, the problem is this: she moves like a man.
I think that might be sexist of me to say, because I think that what I’m really saying is that she doesn’t move like a model, or someone who otherwise makes their living being attractive. Still, I’m not just talking about the way she walks. I mean the way she carries herself, the way she gestures when she talks, all of it.
Eh, whatever.
The tig bitties trumps that for me.
@Mechakisc So basically what you are saying is that you dont like powerful women?
I happen to think that is one of the most attractive things about her. She is confident and carries the FUCK out of herself. And not runway confident either. Confident in the reality that she is the second most powerful person in that company and is one of the very best people at her job right now.
Also, dat ass and dem titties.
@Rooney78, @BlackToothGrin AGREED SO HARD
@BlackToothGrin Yeah, see, that isn’t it. It isn’t about power. I think the movie Mr. Mom was ridiculous, because my wife making all the money and me working from home or dealing with the kids wouldn’t bother me in the least. I would cook, do all the cleaning, whatever. I don’t need to be more powerful to feel like a man.
Though you may be right in that she doesn’t move the way I think I want her to because she doesn’t need to, in order to get what she wants.
Maybe I don’t have the answer yet, too.