Ronda Rousey Helped Stephanie McMahon Complete The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge is the big thing right now, and it’s for a really good cause. It comes as no surprise, then, that Stephanie McMahon has stepped up to the plate, accepted Maria Menounous’ challenge, and much like Brie Bella at SummerSlam, knocked it the f*ck out of the park.

Steph brought in “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey and the rest of the Paul Heyman girl Four Horsewomen to assist her, and they brought a giant trash can and an additional cooler full of ice. As is the nature of these, Stephanie issued her own challenges, to the San Francisco 49ers, the cast of Total Divas (I’ve got ten bucks what says Eva Marie drowns while attempting this), and Each and Every Member of the WWE Universe.

