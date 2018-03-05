Ronda Rousey Was Inducted Into A Hall Of Fame Over The Weekend

YouTube

Ronda Rousey is officially a member of the WWE Monday Night Raw roster after showing up at the Royal Rumble, pointing to the WrestleMania sign and signing a contract at the Elimination Chamber.

Rousey followed that up with showing up on Raw the next night and watching her new buddy/general manager Kurt Angle get unexpectedly socked in the face by Triple H.

Rousey capped off her week outside of the ring in Columbus, Ohio, where life was a little less hectic as she was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame at the 2018 Arnold Sports Festival. Rousey also received her sixth degree black belt at the event.