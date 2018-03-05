Ronda Rousey Was Inducted Into A Hall Of Fame Over The Weekend

#Ronda Rousey #UFC #WWE
03.05.18 5 days ago 3 Comments

YouTube

Ronda Rousey is officially a member of the WWE Monday Night Raw roster after showing up at the Royal Rumble, pointing to the WrestleMania sign and signing a contract at the Elimination Chamber.

Rousey followed that up with showing up on Raw the next night and watching her new buddy/general manager Kurt Angle get unexpectedly socked in the face by Triple H.

Rousey capped off her week outside of the ring in Columbus, Ohio, where life was a little less hectic as she was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame at the 2018 Arnold Sports Festival. Rousey also received her sixth degree black belt at the event.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ronda Rousey#UFC#WWE
TAGSRONDA ROUSEYUFCWWE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP