Ronda Rousey Will Join WWE’s Tour In Japan

Ronda Rousey’s first month or so with WWE couldn’t have gone much smoother, with the company already propping her up as a top act. After surprising the wrestling world with her smooth in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, the former UFC champion and Olympic medalist is slated for a showdown with Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s championship at Money in the Bank next month.

WWE, however, is already propping Rousey as a top star based on their latest announcement. Titled “Ronda Rousey is coming to Japan!” WWE announced her as one of the acts appearing at WWE Live Osaka at Edison Arena on Friday, August 31.

This will be Rousey’s first visit to Japan as a WWE star, joining Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Natalia and other superstars on the trip. The announcement comes nearly one week after Rousey responded to TMZ’s question if she has “baby fever,” with a simple, “soon, someday soon.”

The 31-year-old transcendent UFC champion turned WWE star seems destined for the company’s top slot, which could come as soon as Money in the Bank. Even if WWE decides to pump the breaks on pushing her to the moon that soon, it’s evident that the company already views her as one of the biggest names in the industry.