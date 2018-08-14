Ronda Rousey Got Spooked By A Live Bat That Flew By Ringside On Raw

YouTube/BodySlamDotNet

The magic of live television is that sometimes you have to react and adapt to unplanned events as they happen, and those reactions get caught, unfiltered, for everyone to see.

On this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, Ronda Rousey was ringside during Alexa Bliss and Ember Moon’s match to keep things even for Moon — Alicia Fox was also there on behalf of Bliss. Naturally, Fox interfered (well, kinda) on a Moon attempt at pinning Bliss, which led to Rousey throwing Fox around the ring for the second straight week.

Prior to that, however, Rousey faced a separate foe while ringside that was not part of the planned action. A live bat flew down to get closer to the action in the middle of the match, flying right by Rousey and landing on the ground near her. This led to a pretty funny Rousey reaction as she tried not to freak out and lose focus from her task of keeping an eye on the match and making sure there was no funny business.