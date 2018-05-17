WWE May Have A Good Reason For Speeding Up Ronda Rousey’s Title Push

05.17.18 2 hours ago

Coming off arguably the best debut in WWE history (hey, Jim Ross agrees!), Ronda Rousey couldn’t be a hotter commodity for the organization. She quelled any doubts on her in-ring skills by pushing Stephanie McMahon and Triple H around the ring at WrestleMania 34, possibly setting up a huge main event for next year’s grand event in the process.

Now Rousey is preparing to take on Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s championship at Money in the Bank thanks to a showdown at NBC’s Upfront presentation.

If it feels like Rousey’s push to the top has been quick, that’s because it totally has been. As good as she was in the ring at ‘Mania, she had a grand total of one televised match leading up to the announcement.

