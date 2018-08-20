WWE

Tonight was only Ronda Rousey‘s third PPV match in the WWE, after her debut mixed tag at WrestleMania and her match with Nia Jax at Money in the Bank (which Alexa Bliss interrupted with a Money in the Bank cash-in). Nevertheless, a raccoon-eyed Rousey managed to defeat five-time champion Alexa Bliss to begin her reign as WWE’s new Raw Women’s Champion.

Despite Alexa doing her best to not even stay in the ring long enough for Rousey to lay hands on her, she eventually put Bliss in her famous arm bar, and quickly forced the champion to tap. Ronda celebrated her victory with Natalya and the Bella Twins in the ring, and then with her husband, who was in the front row.