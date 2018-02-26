Ronda Rousey Signing With WWE Couldn’t Have Come At A Better Time

WWE Network

Ronda Rousey “officially signed” with WWE Sunday night at Elimination Chamber and according to a new article, it couldn’t come at a better time, business-wise. The former UFC star can be the catalyst in a big upcoming battle that can determine the financial health of WWE.

According to Wrestling Inc., Rousey’s signing could be the crux in making sure that WWE has serious negotiating power to improve upon their soon-expiring television deals. According to the article, WWE’s U.S. TV deal with NBCUniversal ends in 2019. Negotiations for a new television deal, however, can begin at any time — and with Rousey in the fold, that is quite a shiny new bargaining chip.

If Rousey is a success in WWE, she could negate whatever loss the company may sustain with the rumored departure of Brock Lesnar. Any spike in WWE merchandise, Network subscriptions and especially TV ratings can and will be used in upcoming negotiations for a new television deal for the folks in Stamford.