Ronda Rousey “officially signed” with WWE Sunday night at Elimination Chamber and according to a new article, it couldn’t come at a better time, business-wise. The former UFC star can be the catalyst in a big upcoming battle that can determine the financial health of WWE.
According to Wrestling Inc., Rousey’s signing could be the crux in making sure that WWE has serious negotiating power to improve upon their soon-expiring television deals. According to the article, WWE’s U.S. TV deal with NBCUniversal ends in 2019. Negotiations for a new television deal, however, can begin at any time — and with Rousey in the fold, that is quite a shiny new bargaining chip.
If Rousey is a success in WWE, she could negate whatever loss the company may sustain with the rumored departure of Brock Lesnar. Any spike in WWE merchandise, Network subscriptions and especially TV ratings can and will be used in upcoming negotiations for a new television deal for the folks in Stamford.
I cannot stop laughing at the title of this article “Ronda Rousey Signing With WWE Couldn’t Have Come At A Better Time” I then thought, if I click on this article and it says anything other that “rousey, who’s been out of the MMA for a few years now, needs money” then all credibility would be lost from Uproxx. Shockingly all credibility is lost from Uproxx
You have to have credibility before you can lose it.
Do you really think Rousey needs money? She leveraged her star power to get some movie roles (Fast 7 or whatever, Expendables 3, that Entourage movie) and I’m sure she was paid nicely for all of them. I’m sure she’s doing just fine, money wise, without WWE.
@Dean Ambrose is My Eskimo Brother what makes you think she was paid nicely for those roles? she was out of the MMA meaning making no money when those roles were offered to her. Those were more to jump start her career like dancing with the stars. Those movies would have been fine without her, she’s not Julia Roberts, people aren’t showing up to movies to see her
Pretty sure Rousey has a net worth of over 10 million, so try again.
I feel like November 14, 2015 or any day before that would have been a better time for Rousey to sign with WWE.
Lol
Because Brock’s credibility really suffered when he came back to WWE after some losses.
@Dean Ambrose is My Eskimo Brother You could reasonably chalk up his losses to Diverticulitis. Rousey just got outed as being not very good.
@Kleg Cain got him before the diverticulitis.
On big difference is that after the Cain beating, Brock didn’t turn into a puddle of low self esteem and self pity.
Really says a lot about a company like WWE if people are writing articles about how “*person who isn’t actually a wrestler but is famous* could save this poor company.” They have acquired some of the biggest names and talents in the world from their actual respective industry, but NOPE! Here comes an oustider because all that isn’t enough.
I think that says a lot more about how popular wrestling is or isn’t in the mainstream.Like, I would be psyched if they signed Kenny Omega, but the average person wouldn’t know who that is.
Might not be a bad time to buy stock in WWE. It blew up big the last time they did a tv contract
@Zarnold Edward Quigley The 2014 was a relative “disaster” for WWE. They were expecting revenues to double and they increased by around 70%.
“Since Thursday night, after the new contract was announced at an NBCU Cable presentation to advertisers, WWE stock has fallen almost 45% to $11.32 a share.”
WWE stock didn’t really outpace the market until mid-2017 (when I believe buy-out rumors really started).
She needs to learn to talk on a mic though.
Unless Heyman needs a new gig once Lesnar leaves…
Just because WWE tells us over and over that Rousey signing is a big deal doesn’t mean it’s true.
It is true though.
As someone in the ad industry, literally the only thing they could use in negotiations would be TV ratings in the “demo”. I guarantee you networks will not care about merch and network subscriptions.
“Look, our ratings have been terrible and we have, at multiple points, had less people watchkng the show than when we were getting slaughtered by WCW in the 90s, but we just signed a former MMA fighter with the personality of dish soap so clearly you should give us way more money even though we wanted way more money last time and our ratings were much better.”
What a winning strategy. How could it possibly fail?
Huh. I honestly thought the signing came at the WORST possible time. Rousey is still a name, but she’s only marginally popular compared to 2015. Signing another “part-timer” at the height of all this history making by the female superstars makes for bad optics and a huge barrier of entry. Basically, instead of coming in as an uber popular name at the ground floor of the women’s revolution (ostensibly lending credence to a rising division) it looks as if Rousey “settled,” in the division after she couldn’t cut it elsewhere. It reflects poorly on her, on WWE, and it makes the rest of the women look entirely unappreciated.
I imagine that unless she proves to a natural in the ring, she’s gonna go the way of Broken Matt. Popular for a solid 4-6 months, but decidedly less so after the novelty wears off. (Especially if Vince and Co. can’t find the right way to market/book her).
She says she’s not coming in as a part-timer. How true that is will remain to be seen, but she’s got a pay per view and then a Raw appearance back to back, which is better than Brock recently.
Jesus, people really hate Ronda Rousey now. Weird.