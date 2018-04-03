Watch Ronda Rousey Get Put Through A Table On WWE Raw

“We all know … the world knows how you handle losses.” With that sentence uttered by Stephanie McMahon, Ronda Rousey’s WWE run just got real. Kayfabe has bled over into real life, where Ronda continues to make headlines about how she’s handling her lopsided losses in her final UFC fights. The way things have been going in Ronda’s trajectory, it seemed like it was clobberin’ time for McMahon, especially with all the fresh tables set up in the ring, but instead, it was Ronda who was kinda lifted by the chin and then slammed, shocked, into a table.

At this point in time, only three women have been able to handle Ronda like this: Holly Holm, Amanda Nunes, and Stephanie McMahon. The ladies that defeated Ronda in the Octagon may have left her clinging to consciousness, but the fact is, Ronda has never felt anything like being slammed through a table. Look at her. Internal organs clearly jumbled, a concussion possibly likely.