Ronda Rousey Says WWE Fan Support Has Been A ‘Very Pleasant Surprise’

Ronda Rousey’s exit from the UFC, and eventual jump to the WWE, came with plenty of unknowns. How the audience would react was at the top of the list and would significantly play into how her early wrestling career could develop. Some crossover fans had faithfully followed Rousey for years before losses led to her UFC exit, and WWE banked on her appeal to another national market making the impact they had desired.

Apparently, WWE’s concerns also fell in line with Rousey, who expounded on those fears before jumping headfirst into sports entertainment in an interview with the Asbury Park Press.