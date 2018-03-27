Ronda Rousey Got Irritated When She Thought She Was Asked A Question About Time Travel

03.27.18

ESPN

Ronda Rousey has crossed over from UFC to WWE, and it seems she’s brought her jaded hatred of sports media along with her. Rousey famously had it written into her bout agreement that she didn’t have to do any press leading up to her big comeback fight at UFC 207 and managed to make it into the cage without ever having to say a word about Holly Holm’s head kick heard round the world at UFC 193.

“She felt like these people in the media that she gave three years of her life cruising around, giving interviews to, completely turned on her when she lost,” White explained at the time.

You can see that attitude in the way she’s been handling a day’s worth of sports talkshows leading up to WrestleMania 34. ESPN’s Mike Golic got a taste of what happens when you ask Rousey about her UFC career. A poorly phrased question about ‘going back’ to MMA ended with Ronda dryly declaring she couldn’t travel through time.

