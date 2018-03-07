Alexa Bliss Has Advice For Ronda Rousey’s Shaky WWE Microphone Work

#Ronda Rousey #WWE
03.07.18 3 days ago 13 Comments

YouTube

Ronda Rousey’s transition from UFC to WWE has been successful in maintaining her spot as a dominant athlete, while jumping right toward the top of the card with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

While she hasn’t had to do too much mic work while signing her contract at Elimination Chamber and during last week’s Monday Night Raw, she’s going to have to hold her own in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania.

She’s had some shaky moments, but Monday night provided some awkwardness when Rousey may or may not have jumped the gun in naming her ‘Mania opponent — Stephanie McMahon:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ronda Rousey#WWE
TAGSMONDAY NIGHT RAWRONDA ROUSEYWWE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP