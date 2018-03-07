Alexa Bliss Has Advice For Ronda Rousey’s Shaky WWE Microphone Work

YouTube

Ronda Rousey’s transition from UFC to WWE has been successful in maintaining her spot as a dominant athlete, while jumping right toward the top of the card with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

While she hasn’t had to do too much mic work while signing her contract at Elimination Chamber and during last week’s Monday Night Raw, she’s going to have to hold her own in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania.

She’s had some shaky moments, but Monday night provided some awkwardness when Rousey may or may not have jumped the gun in naming her ‘Mania opponent — Stephanie McMahon: