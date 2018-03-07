Alexa Bliss Has Advice For Ronda Rousey’s Shaky WWE Microphone Work

Ronda Rousey’s transition from UFC to WWE has been successful in maintaining her spot as a dominant athlete, while jumping right toward the top of the card with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.
While she hasn’t had to do too much mic work while signing her contract at Elimination Chamber and during last week’s Monday Night Raw, she’s going to have to hold her own in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania.
She’s had some shaky moments, but Monday night provided some awkwardness when Rousey may or may not have jumped the gun in naming her ‘Mania opponent — Stephanie McMahon:
Just put her with Heyman and move on.
Heyman’s a heel manage right now (and also has suggested he’s not interested in managing anyone else)
Putting her with Heyman makes sense, but the women’s division is in desperate need of a face.
If not Heyman, find another manager who can talk for her. Or, and I know this is a crazy idea, don’t make her cut long promos until she’s ready.
Heyman would manage Ronda. He’s been pushing for her to join WWE for years.
Sorry if I’m being That Guy, but “She’s had some shaky moments, but Monday night provided some awkwardness…” don’t you mean “and Monday night”?
There seems to be a suggestion in here of “yeah she hasn’t been too bad so far, but it’s not like they ask her to cut promos very often,” when in reality she’s done as many wrestling promos as wrestling moves.
She should be Female Goldberg and leave it at that. Keep her promos to two words and make it about a scowl and grunting and that’s all she needs.
See, I actually liked her “ruining” the announcement on Monday. I read it as “Ronda doesn’t give a shit about the pagentry of her awful bosses and wants to fuck up their show”
I liked it too. It was like she ruined the drama of the moment and got straight to the point.
I hope she’s spending her downtime at NXT getting the same classes that Alexa did and all. While I agree with her being Goldbergian, I think she might be able to figure promo work out. She has likeable charisma at her nicest so she should be able to pull it off once she’s comfortable.
Shayna’s better.
Get her to WrestleMania then get her down to NXT.
I thought she was fine. I think we’re all waiting for her to screw up so any perceived miscue is going to stand out. I happen to think her drum roll interruption worked, whether it was a miscue or not. I think she’ll be better when the excitement over being in the UFC subsides. She’s not any more awkward on the mic than Bailey or Nia Jaxx.