Ronda Rousey Went To A Wrestling Show This Weekend And Got In Some Chops

The wrestling fandom of a celebrity can be kind of tough to gauge, considering that so many of them are mostly nostalgic fans that can’t stop talking about how much more exciting things were when Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake was hanging around. Every once in a while, however, we find a celebrity fan that genuinely keeps up with modern wrestling, even on the independent level. When those worlds collide, it’s pretty magical. That said, you’ll probably understand why UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and honest-to-god Judo Khaleesi “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey showing up for Pro Wrestling Guerilla on Friday night made my heart soar.
For those who aren’t up to speed, PWG has pretty much become the premier West Coast indy over its 11-year lifespan. As such, it’s attracted some pretty high-profile SoCal guests over the years – Community star Gillian Jacobs and Hayley Williams of Paramore have both showed up among the fans, and William Regal attended last year’s Battle of Los Angeles tournament to do some scouting. Ronda showed up with UFC fighters/training partners Jessamyn Duke and Shayna “Queen of Spades” Baszler… did I mention they’re all in a stable called “The Four Horsewomen?” Rousey is not kidding around with this whole “I like wrestling” thing. She is in for the long haul, buddy.
Normally, I’m against people leaving before the main event, but all bets are off when Roderick Strong is one of your headliners.
This just makes my heart happy. Ronda had a great time, Jessamyn and Shayna both had fun, and PWG co-founder/Commissioner of Food and Beverage/commentator Excalibur got a photo with his new MMA buddies. Everyone’s happy! Everyone, that is, except Biff Busick. Busick was in the opening contest against Tommaso Ciampa, and when things spilled out to the front row, Ciampa called for Ronda to throw a chop…
At some point, Rousey will retire as an undefeated eternal champion, probably right after she registers her first KO via telekinesis. She is more than welcome in the world of wrestling once that day comes, because dang it, she loves wrestling and we love that she loves it so much.
The wind from Rousey’s chop somehow knocked out Shayna Bausler.
Brandon, I will never get tired of your Roderick Strong jokes.
You don’t need to be Brandon to hate Roderick Strong.
(but it helps)
they kind of make me sad though. because I haven’t been exposed to Roddy for more than 2 years so far, I don’t understand exactly why people are so hard on him, as I enjoy him immensely! he’s been in my favourite or second favourite match of every PWG show I’ve seen this year so far, too!
I’ve always disliked him because he’s that horrible combination of not looking like he could actually win a fight and not having any aspect of character that I can latch onto or enjoy. He’s basically what WWE tried to tell you about Daniel Bryan for the first two years of his career. Also, hit the gym dude, you’re a pro wrestler.
From everything I can gather about Roderick in the scant couple of times I’ve met him, is that he seems like a nice enough guy, but this might be his ceiling. I feel like House of Truth version was probably as good as it got with him though, with the weird fratboy-ish vibe about partying over wrestling.
If Ronda had shown up at the Impact tapings she’d be 1/2 of the tag team champions right now.
Only half?
I miss Matt Morgan. Of course, thats when I got back into wrestling and first saw TNA. I miss old TNA. *sigh*
I wonder if Shayna and Jessamyn were at PWG because they need to get familiar with working on the indies soon.
THEY DON’T COME ANY BETTER THEN LADY RONDA…MUCH RESPECT BILLY WICKS
Tomasso Ciampa vs. Biff Busick sounds like the most confusing match ever.
“Who won?”
“The wiry-looking bald guy with the beard.”
“THANKS.”
Read about Ronda chopping Biff. I haven’t been able to find any video of it (is there video?) so was wondering if someone who was there could tell me if she put a good amount of force in the chop or if it was more of a playful chop?