Lots of pro wrestling fans were curious about how Ronda Rousey would fare when she finally made her WWE debut. It’s safe to say that her performance at WrestleMania 34 left no doubt that Rousey is a big deal, and is absolutely capable of hanging with WWE main event players. Her debut match earned rave reviews from both the wrestling and MMA worlds, and now we’re living in Ronda’s world.

Rousey’s appearance at the Raw After WrestleMania helped to further cement her as a top babyface star in the company, and if rumors are to be believed, she might very well be set to main event next year’s WrestleMania against Charlotte Flair.

Now you can add one more very big name to the list of Rousey-in-WWE admirers: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.