Yes, yes; we know we have to get through Elimination Chamber to get there, but we’re definitely excited about the road to WrestleMania. There will be lots of changes to come after the biggest show of the year, but we still have at least another month of speculation on what the actual WrestleMania 34 card will be.
There might be SOME idea of what the final card is going to look like, based on rumors and reports that are out there. And there are a few things we can already set in stone, like AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, the finals of the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, and … you know, probably Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns.
And of course, there’s the eternal Ronda Rousey question.
We all know how amazing it will be to see the unimpeachable Stephanie McMahon finally transcend into the mainstream! Can’t wait for Road Slogg to let us know that that was good business and that we hate fun, otherwise they wouldn’t be rich as fuck!
Of course Ronda Rousey is involved because Bill Hanstock is writing the article.
Or maybe because she’s actually involved?
A blind chipmunk can already see the groundwork being set for Rousey to appear at WM. Its not like he’s going out on a limb.
Bliss shouldn’t win the Chamber she still feels too much like a Diva era women’s wrestler. I’d rather an actual ring worker get the privalage or at least a hoss. Jax vs Askua & Becky Lynch vs Charlotte would feel more “right” imo
Judging by current Smackdown direction, Road Dogg will just tweet during the WM preshow that Asuka joined the Riot Squad and will face Charlotte. Or Asuka joined New Day. Who gives a damn anymore.
So your new rumor is that the old rumor is still in place? ENOUGH WITH THE RONDA LOVEFEST. You’ve been reporting this rumored match for nearly two years!