Yes, yes; we know we have to get through Elimination Chamber to get there, but we’re definitely excited about the road to WrestleMania. There will be lots of changes to come after the biggest show of the year, but we still have at least another month of speculation on what the actual WrestleMania 34 card will be.

There might be SOME idea of what the final card is going to look like, based on rumors and reports that are out there. And there are a few things we can already set in stone, like AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, the finals of the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, and … you know, probably Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns.

And of course, there’s the eternal Ronda Rousey question.